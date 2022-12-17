Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,261 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $329.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

