Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 85,682 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,682 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $44.27 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

