Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 89,554 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,554 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $23,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 217.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Avantor by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

