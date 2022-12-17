Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $23.61 Million Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 429,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,199,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,274,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,935,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,132,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENOV. TheStreet cut Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Enovis Trading Down 3.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $142.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19.

In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.