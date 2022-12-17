Fiduciary Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.3% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,703,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,274 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 148,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.13. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

