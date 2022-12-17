First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRC. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

First Republic Bank stock opened at $121.05 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $209.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 32.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 380,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.