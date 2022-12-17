Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 311.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,513 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $51.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

