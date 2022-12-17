Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

