Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,988 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $1,512,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 443,859 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.