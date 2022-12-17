Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Buys $502,520.00 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 34,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $502,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,112,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,998,493.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Freshworks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.71. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

