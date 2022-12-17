Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $40.93 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

