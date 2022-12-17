Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 2,295 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,919,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,919,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,398 shares of company stock valued at $26,569,739. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $232.98.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

