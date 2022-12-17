Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $34.22 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

