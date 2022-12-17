Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $181.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

