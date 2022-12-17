Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 27.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

