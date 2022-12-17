Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 175 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

