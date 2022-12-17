Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 209 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,317,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,441,000 after buying an additional 288,769 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $106.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

