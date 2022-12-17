Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 243 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.13 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

