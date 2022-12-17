Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 714 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

