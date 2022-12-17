Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

