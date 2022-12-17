Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.68 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

