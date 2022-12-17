Fulton Bank N.A. Has $169,000 Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exelixis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 768,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 60,994 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 80,618 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

