Fulton Bank N.A. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIO. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 3.0 %

BIO stock opened at $407.98 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $765.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.21 and its 200-day moving average is $462.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

