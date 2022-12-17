Fulton Bank N.A. Has $221,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

