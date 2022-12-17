Fulton Bank N.A. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

AVTR stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

