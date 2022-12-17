Fulton Bank N.A. Has $229,000 Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $10,635,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 120.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.49 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.