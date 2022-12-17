Fulton Bank N.A. Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

