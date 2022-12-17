Fulton Bank N.A. Has $255,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $210.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.