Fulton Bank N.A. Has $286,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $124,297,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $95,505,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.04. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $182.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -916.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.