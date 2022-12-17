Fulton Bank N.A. Has $292,000 Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RH were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of RH by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.81.

Shares of RH stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,057 shares of company stock valued at $115,436,600 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

