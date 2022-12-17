Fulton Bank N.A. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.