Fulton Bank N.A. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $329.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

