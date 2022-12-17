Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $78.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.