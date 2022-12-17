Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 255.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $65.41 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

