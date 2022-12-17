Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.36.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $529.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

