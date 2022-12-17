Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 140,443 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 1,238,661 shares valued at $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

