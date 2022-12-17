Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $208,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 1.4 %

DXCM opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.30, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $144.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.