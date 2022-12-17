Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $219,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amdocs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Amdocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Amdocs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Amdocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $91.24.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

