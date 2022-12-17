Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $220,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $396.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.18. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.67.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.