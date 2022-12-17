Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $220,000 in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 253,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 61,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

