Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $247,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFR opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.