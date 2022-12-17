Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $268,000 in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $65,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 98.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after buying an additional 215,142 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $2,159,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $204.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $1,000,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,260,361.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,934. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

