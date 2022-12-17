Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $142,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Price Performance
Ford Motor stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Ford Motor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.
Insider Transactions at Ford Motor
In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on F. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.
Ford Motor Profile
Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
