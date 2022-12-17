Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 108.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 138.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Valvoline

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $514,611 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

