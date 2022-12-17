Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 392,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,789,000 after purchasing an additional 135,878 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 168,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,584,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $72.67 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

