Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $260,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAH stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

