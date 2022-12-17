Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $88,000 Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 34.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 371,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,898 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,833,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 74.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,716,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,596 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.11) to €5.40 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.32) to €5.50 ($5.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

