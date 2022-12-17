Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CSSE. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

CSSE opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.47 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.