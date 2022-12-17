Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,990,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 684,530 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,898,000 after purchasing an additional 454,939 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,749,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 86,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,535,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.15.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

