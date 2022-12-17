Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,257 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Catalent by 20.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after purchasing an additional 887,520 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Catalent by 66.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after buying an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

